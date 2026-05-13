Uber to launch first data centre project in India with Adani Group

Global ride-hailing major Uber is set to establish its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group, the company's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday.

The new facility is expected to be operational later this year.

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Taking to social media platform X, the Uber CEO wrote, “Great to meet @gautam_adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group.

"As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for @Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale – from India, for the world." The quantum and value of the investment were not immediately disclosed.

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