'Optimism' drives KKR revival with four consecutive wins in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders lost five matches on the trot at the start of IPL 2026. It seemed their hopes would meet an early end. But Ajinkya Rahane’s team has made a stunning turnaround since.

Four consecutive wins have kept them in the reckoning for a playoffs berth. But the KKR team management is not thinking too far ahead.

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“We have not discussed anything about the future. It is a cliche to avoid looking ahead, but that is the case. From our position midway through the tournament to the cricket we have played in recent games, especially the last few, it has been impressive to watch our group unite across all facets,” assistant coach Shane Watson said at a news conference in Raipur on Tuesday.

“Against DC, we ticked every box in a complete performance, which is what we are chasing. We are quietly confident in our skills and trajectory, giving us a strong chance to reach our goals. We are optimistic... The key is continuing to deliver complete games.”