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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 13 May 2026

Air India cuts international flights, suspends six overseas routes including Delhi-Chicago till August

The loss-making airline, which has already reduced flights on certain routes, said the latest announced rationalisation of services will be in place during the June-August period

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 13.05.26, 03:56 PM
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Air India on Wednesday announced a reduction in its international operations for the June-August period, including the temporary suspension of flights on six overseas routes, citing continued airspace restrictions and soaring jet fuel prices that have hurt the viability of several services.

The airline said the move is part of a broader rationalisation exercise as operational costs continue to rise for international routes.

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“A combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, are significantly impacting the commercial viability of certain planned services,” Air India said in a statement.

The loss-making carrier will temporarily suspend services on the Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, and Delhi-Male routes till August.

Air India said the revised schedule will remain in effect during the June-August period. The airline had already reduced flights on certain international sectors earlier as part of efforts to manage operational and financial pressures.

Despite the curbs, the airline said it will continue to operate more than 1,200 international flights every month.

According to the statement, these include 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, eight flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius in Africa.

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Air India reduces international flights, suspends services on six overseas routes till August

The loss-making airline, which has already reduced flights on certain routes, said the latest announced rationalisation of services will be in place during the June-August period
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