Probe on the cards for Messi fiasco as Bengal government seeks event files

December 13, 2025 will be remembered for the unfortunate incident at the Salt Lake Stadium — the Messi fiasco — that was characterised by the uncalled-for mismanagement, security breaches, and VIP interference.

Thousands of fans who paid a hefty amount for tickets for the Calcutta leg of the Lionel Messi GOAT tour were left disappointed as Messi only appeared briefly before being forced to leave the stadium due to the complete chaos that took place. A section of spectators later vandalised parts of the stadium.

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On Tuesday, West Bengal minister for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik hinted at an investigation into the episode while alleging that sports in the state had suffered due to politicisation and VIP culture under the previous Trinamool Congress regime.

After taking charge of the sports department, Pramanik said he had sought the files related to the incident, indicating a possible probe into the role of organisers and officials linked to the event. “We will attempt to do something so that the pain of the Messi episode is overcome,” Pramanik told reporters.

The Messi event’s organiser Satadru Dutta had blamed political interference for the collapse of crowd management on that day.