Chingrighata traffic curbs: Kolkata Police announce EM Bypass diversions for Orange Line work

Kolkata Police have announced a series of traffic diversions and partial road closures near Chingrighata as work is set to resume on the stalled 366-metre stretch of the Orange Line Metro corridor.

The restrictions will be enforced in two phases across two weekends in May, with police advising motorists to plan journeys in advance and expect delays around the EM Bypass corridor.

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In the first phase, from 8pm on May 15 until 8am on May 18, the western flank of the EM Bypass beneath the Chingrighata flyover will remain closed for north-bound traffic.

All vehicles travelling towards Salt Lake and the airport will be diverted off the Bypass in front of NX Hotel and redirected along a newly constructed north-bound diversion road beneath the Metro viaduct towards Chingrighata.

Vehicles already using the Chingrighata flyover towards Salt Lake will also be channelled through the diversion route before reconnecting with the Bypass through a right turn towards the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate area.

Police said south-bound traffic on the EM Bypass would continue along its normal route during this phase. Vehicles approaching from Salt Lake and New Town towards the Bypass will also remain unaffected.

The second phase of restrictions will begin at 8pm on May 22 and continue until 8am on May 25, when the eastern flank near Chingrighata crossing will be closed for south-bound traffic.

During this period, all north-bound vehicles travelling towards Salt Lake, Ultadanga and the airport will again be diverted from the EM Bypass near NX Hotel to the same diversion road beneath the Metro viaduct.

For south-bound traffic, vehicles moving from Chingrighata crossing towards the EM Bypass will be rerouted through a newly constructed median cut-out to access the western flank before merging back onto the eastern carriageway for onward movement.

Several turning movements at Chingrighata crossing will remain restricted during the second phase. Police said there would be no direct left turn towards the south-bound EM Bypass or right turn towards the north-bound carriageway from the crossing.

Motorists travelling from Salt Lake and New Town may have to take a U-turn from Metropolitan crossing in order to access the EM Bypass.

Goods vehicles travelling along the EM Bypass will not be allowed to enter Chingrighata from Hudco crossing, Ultadanga or Kankurgachi during the restriction hours.

Police said the traffic management plan had been designed to ease congestion and ensure commuter safety while construction resumed on the Metro stretch. Additional need-based diversions may also be introduced depending on traffic conditions.

Commuters have been urged to follow diversion signage, cooperate with traffic personnel and factor in extra travel time across both weekends.