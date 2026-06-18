Neymar to miss Haiti clash, Brazil look to bounce back in World Cup after Morocco draw

The Brazil federation confirmed Thursday that Neymar will not travel with the team and will remain at the base camp in Morristown, New Jersey, after returning to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a calf injury on May 17.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals has not played an international match since October 2023 and missed Saturday's Group C opener, a 1-1 draw with Morocco in East Rutherford. Brazilian media reported that the team's medical staff remains hopeful of having him available for the knockout stage.

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Scotland top Group C after their 1-0 win over Haiti.

Brazil face Haiti on Friday needing a World Cup reset rather than another misty-eyed reminder of their glittering past, after a disappointing draw with Morocco left Carlo Ancelotti's side with bruises, questions and little room for another stumble.

The five-time champions were rescued in their opener by a flash of brilliance from Vinicius Jr, who dragged Brazil level after Ismael Saibari's early strike gave Morocco the lead in a first half that left the South Americans pinned back and short of ideas.

Morocco, African champions and one of the surprise packages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, looked sharper, braver and more coherent for long spells, leaving Brazil relieved to escape with a point.

Now comes Haiti in Philadelphia, a match Brazil will be expected to win but one that arrives with its own complications.

Haiti, among the tournament's major underdogs, opened with a 1-0 defeat to Scotland, but Brazil's biggest opponent may be their own uncertainty.

Ancelotti was criticised for starting striker Igor Thiago and right-back Roger Ibanez against Morocco, while midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta struggled badly before halftime.

The introduction of Danilo, Fabinho and Matheus Cunha after the break brought greater balance and energy, presenting the Italian coach with a familiar tournament dilemma.

Does he stick with the side that started the opener, preserving continuity and calm, or make changes in search of a spark?

Danilo argued the debate should not be reduced to team selection alone, saying Brazil's issues run deeper than personnel changes.

Ancelotti took charge just over a year before the tournament, giving him far less time than many rivals to build a settled identity, and the defender said that lack of continuity had increased the pressure.

"When you have a plan – something that's been built up and is cohesive – when things start to get difficult, you hold on to that," Danilo said. "So this is something we really haven't managed to build."

Meanwhile, Brazil continue to monitor Neymar's recovery, though his availability remains uncertain despite his return to limited training this week.