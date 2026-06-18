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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

World Cup: England coach 'begs' Fifa to shift photographers so he can see team sing national anthem

'It was a very, very special moment today and I was standing in front of 50 photographers half a meter away and I could not see one single player,' Tuchel said; 'It ruined a little bit of my experience today'

AP Published 18.06.26, 05:36 PM
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel File picture

England coach Thomas Tuchel was upset that photographers blocked him from seeing his team during the playing of the national anthem before a victory over Croatia in his World Cup debut.

"I'm begging Fifa to change the position of the photographers, because I could not see my team (during) the national anthem, and I was waiting for this moment," Tuchel said after England beat Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday.

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During the playing of England's anthem, "God Save the King," Tuchel gestured toward the photographers - who assemble directly in front of the two benches during the anthems - attempting to get them to move. When that didn't happen, the German put his arm around his fellow staff members as they resorted to looking up at the stadium's jumbo screen to see their players.

"It was a very, very special moment today and I was standing in front of 50 photographers half a meter away and I could not see one single player," Tuchel said. "It ruined a little bit of my experience today."

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Fifa World Cup 2026 Thomas Tuchel England
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