'Nothing was lacking': Cristiano Ronaldo defends Portugal's performance after DR Congo draw

Ranked with the pre-tournament favorites, Portugal posted a lackluster 1-1 draw Wednesday against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Houston.

Ronaldo, 41, played all 90 minutes and did not record a shot on target, extending the decorated forward's scoreless streak to five straight World Cup matches and 10 consecutive contests at major tournaments.

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"Nothing was lacking," Ronaldo told reporters after the game, per ESPN. "That's football. Portugal could have won, but they could also have lost."

Ronaldo, who joined Argentina legend Lionel Messi by competing in his record sixth World Cup, hasn't scored a non-penalty goal at a World Cup or European Championship since June 2021. He is Portugal's all-time leader with 143 international goals.

All three of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's shots Wednesday were off target.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over," Ronaldo said. "Heads up and focus on the next game."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez dismissed questions about Ronaldo's role after the match, saying "it makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game that you need goals."

Portugal will continue Group K play on Tuesday against Uzbekistan in Houston, and finish the group stage on June 27 against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla.