Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi to miss Germany clash after Canada denies entry amid match-fixing probe

Canadian authorities have denied entry to Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi ahead of a World Cup clash with Germany in Toronto on Saturday.

The 23-year-old player reportedly is under investigation in a suspected match- fixing incident with his French club team that led to his arrest last month.

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The Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) confirmed Thursday that Wahi will not travel with the team because "the necessary administrative authorizations for his entry into Canadian territory could not be obtained at this stage."

Wahi started and played 55 minutes on Sunday in Ivory Coast's 1-0 win over Ecuador in Philadelphia in their Group E opener.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that French authorities are trying to establish whether Wahi deliberately earned a yellow card while playing for Nice against Metz on May 17. He was arrested on May 29 but has not been charged with any crimes to date.

The FIF told The Associated Press on Thursday that it is standing by Wahi.

"During this particularly delicate period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him," the federation said. "Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team."

The prosecutor's office in Marseille confirmed there is an ongoing investigation that "concerns alleged offenses of organized fraud, organized sports corruption, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering."

The yellow card was Wahi's fifth of the Ligue 1 season, which earned him a suspension for the first leg of Nice's relegation playoff against Saint- Etienne on May 26. Nice drew 0-0 in that match, but Wahi scored two goals in the second leg in a 4-1 victory as Nice avoided relegation.

Ivory Coast's final Group E match is against Curacao on June 25 in Philadelphia. The African side is participating in its fourth World Cup (2016, 2010 and 2014) and has never advanced beyond the group stage.