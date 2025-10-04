Mohun Bagan wait for AFC decision before considering CAS appeal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) now depends on the punishment that will be meted out by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Jose Molina-coached team was on September 30 "considered to have withdrawn" from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two competition by the continental body after they did not report in Iran for their match against Sepahan FC on security grounds.

The matter has been referred to the relevant AFC committee. Bagan are expecting a decision to be made by early next week.

"Unless the decision comes from the AFC, there is no point moving CAS. What do we appeal against now?" is the Bagan line of thought.

Bagan now shift their focus to the IFA Shield, which begins next week.

They will field a full-strength squad, barring Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, and Sahal Abdul, who are in the national camp.

Bagan are clubbed with Gokulam Kerala FC and United SC in Group 2. Emami East Bengal, Namdhari FC and Sreenidhi Deccan FC are in Group 1.