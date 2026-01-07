‘Mohun Began, East Began’: Sports minister Mandaviya’s slip draws flak from TMC leaders and football fans

A video that went viral on Wednesday showed Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya mispronouncing the names of two of India’s most storied football clubs, triggering criticism and ridicule from fans and opposition.

On Tuesday, Mandaviya addressed the media alongside All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey and club representatives to announce the long-awaited return of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league is set to kick off on February 14 with all 14 clubs participating after months of uncertainty over its future.

During the address, while referring to Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, two of India’s most iconic and century-old football institutions, the sports minister pronounced their names as “Mohun Began” and “East Began.”

He paused mid-speech, asked for assistance and then corrected himself. The moment was captured on video and circulated across social media platforms.

Trinamul Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday in a post on X wrote, “Mohun “baingan” East “baingan” indeed. Bengal voters will make baingan bharta of bhajapa @BJP4India.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in a video said, “The Union sports minister cannot even pronounce the names of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal properly despite reading them.”

“These are two century-old clubs. Mohun Bagan is a national club, East Bengal symbolises fighting spirit. He does not know these names,” he added.

“Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan have illuminated Indian football. They are insulting Bengal’s icons. He does not even know the names of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Remember and recognise them. They can never be their own to Bengal and Bengalis,” he said.

“It seems the sports minister has learned the names of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal for the first time,” Ghosh said.

Many users argued that such an error by a senior sports administrator, involving clubs deeply embedded in India’s football history, reflected a lack of familiarity with the cultural significance of the sport.

“He is the sports minister? And can't pronounce the name of the clubs... Seriously?” wrote one user on X.

While the confirmation of the league’s restart brought relief to Indian football followers after prolonged operational delays, the minister’s gaffe emerged as a dominant talking point, overshadowing what was meant to be an encouraging message for the sport’s revival.