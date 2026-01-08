ISL pay-cut call sparks debate as clubs cite financial strain before league restart

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during Tuesday’s meeting with All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and representatives of 14 ISL clubs, had said footballers should agree to a pay cut if the clubs want to, in the interest of Indian football.

A few hours later, Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal called on the players to make sacrifices in view of the financial burden the club will shoulder to participate in the delayed league starting on February 14, adding that without their support, the club may have to shut shop.

“Tremendous sacrifice from all clubs is being asked for to play the ISL in its current format. Repercussions if we don’t have a league are very worrying,” Jindal wrote on ‘X’.

“Truly hope the players understand the additional financial burden on the clubs and agree to also sacrifice as we are all in this together... @bengalurufc football has been a loss-making proposition for all since I can remember — this year’s numbers without the players helping out will force many to shut shop for good.”

Jindal’s plea has opened a debate.

“He spoke from the owner’s perspective and has every right to do that. But then what about the players and members of the coaching staff who have not been paid for the last seven to 10 months? What about some former players, who are now a part of the coaching staff, digging into their savings to survive?” a former footballer, who did not wish to be named, told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Former national team coach Igor Stimac had during his stint repeatedly stated that Indian players in the ISL earn significantly more than their skill levels warrant, impacting the league’s viability and the national team’s growth.

“Salaries shooting through the roof is done by the clubs, not the players. If a club offers a player ₹4 crore a year contract will he say no?” the ex-player countered.

Despair may have made way for delight after Tuesday’s announcement in the capital, but the paycut issue remains a thorn in the flesh.

“Anyway, I have not got any salary for the past seven months. How does the pay cut apply to me? Yes, the clubs are incurring losses, but should we be blamed for this?” a footballer who has been with top clubs for the past 10 years said.

“It’s simple. You make investments according to your financial strength. An elite player who earns in crores has a family to feed. He also needs to invest to secure his future. If there is a pay cut, obviously, he will feel the pinch,”

he added.

A former player, who is part of the coaching staff of an ISL club, is struggling to make ends meet. He is on the verge of exhausting his savings and is now looking forward to the restart.

“It’s the best news I have heard in the last 10 months. Hopefully, all those clubs who had stalled salaries to the players and coaching staff will start clearing the backlog. We have to survive,” he said.

Indian football is not just about Sunil Chhetris, Gurpreet Singh Sandhus or Sandesh Jhingans. There are middle-rung players with meagre salaries.

“If there is a pay cut there, should be a proper way. Players who have lower salaries should not be affected. Clubs have to take care of them,” an ISL player said.

13 teams confirm

Thirteen teams have confirmed their participation for the ISL 2025-26 season, AIFF sources said on Wednesday. Odisha FC are yet to send their email to the parent body. Odisha FC are in the red for the past few months.