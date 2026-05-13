Akshay Kumar drops a major update about ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ release

Anees Bazmee’s ensemble comedy film Welcome to the Jungle will be Akshay Kumar’s next theatrical release, the actor announced on Wednesday.

“Next… #WelcomeToTheJungle,” the 58-year-old actor wrote on X.

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Welcome to the Jungle was initially expected to release in theatres on December 25.

Meanwhile, Akshay is set to star in a yet-to-be-titled horror-comedy alongside Vidya Balan. Also directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming project is slated to hit theatres on December 4.

Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The first film, Welcome, was released in 2007, and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

The comedy film features Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever.

Other cast includes Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Neeraj Vora and Mushtaq Khan.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi. Released on April 17, the film marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay.