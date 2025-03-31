Manchester United boosted as Maguire and Yoro return for clash against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will have defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro back in his squad when their Premier League campaign resumes at high-flying Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Maguire missed United's most recent two league matches with a calf problem ahead of the international break and Yoro had a foot injury.

"Maguire is ready to go to the game and Yoro," Amorim told reporters on Monday.

The manager also delivered good news on defender Ayden Heaven, who joined United from Arsenal in January, but was carried off during his first start two weeks ago.

"It is not so serious. (Heaven) is recovering. He is not yet ready to play but he will return this season, for sure," Amorim said.

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo have returned to training but are not fit enough to play.

"(Shaw is) starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke," the Portuguese said. "Kobbie is almost ready, Jonny (Evans) is recovering."

United, 13th in the table, are unbeaten in their last four league games, but face a stiff test against third-placed Forest who are within sight of a return to Europe's top club competition for the first time in 45 years.

Forest played 120 minutes in an FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday while United are coming off a 15-day break.

"Of course, Nuno (Espirito Santo, Forest's manager) will say that it was better to have more time to prepare the game, and I can say that that's a long, long time in the good moment without games," Amorim said.

"But they played that cup stage, they won, and that is really important to recover players. So the environment will be really nice, they are doing amazing."

Amorim had little to say about Marcus Rashford's performance since joining Aston Villa on loan from United, and scoring his first two goals for his new team in a 3-0 win over second-tier side Preston North End to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

"We have a lot of games to play and I am focused on my team and my players and Rashford is not my player at the moment," Amorim said.

"But every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so we are happy with that."