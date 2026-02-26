AIFF seeks club views on Churchill Brothers request for ISL entry twist

The All India Football Federation, headed by Kalyan Chaubey, has brought in a twist to Churchill Brothers’ push to play in the ISL.

In an email, signed by deputy secretary general Satyanarayan Muthyalu to the 14 participating clubs on Wednesday, the AIFF has sought the clubs’ views on Churchill’s request to participate in the league.

The email, to which The Telegraph has access, does not mention the season. Instead, it has attached emails sent by the Goan club on February 20 and two clubs — FC Goa and Sporting Club Delhi — on February 13, a day before ISL-12 started.

Churchill’s letter clearly stated that the request is for inclusion in the “2026-27 Indian Super League”. It also said that their matter regarding last season’s I-League controversy is sub-judice (at the Swiss Federal Tribunal).

FC Goa, in their February 13 email, had harped on collective judgement, while SC Delhi said if Churchill are included in ISL-12, they should bear the additional organisational cost.

AIFF sources claimed the parent body is not pushing for Churchill’s back-door entry and is seeking views for the next season.

The question is then why send it now? It could have waited till the end of the ISL-12. The argument is that the Request for Quotation for the new commercial partner for the next 20 years will be out soon, and hence the email.

Chaubey’s detractors, however, refused to buy that and smelt a rat.