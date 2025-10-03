Messi gears up for India return, to kick off tour in Calcutta on December 13

Lionel Messi has confirmed his second trip to India this December.

The Argentina captain will arrive in Calcutta on December 13, before his events scheduled in Mumbai and New Delhi on December 14 and 15, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Calcutta, Messi’s programmes will be held at Salt Lake Stadium. “...India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago. The fans were fantastic.

“India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game,” read his official statement.

Later in an Instagram post on Thursday, Messi wrote: “It will be a pleasure to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city.

“It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries.”