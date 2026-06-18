'Grateful' Messi's tears of relief follow hat-trick and difficult personal days

Lionel Messi cried for “a reason completely unrelated to football”.

The Argentina captain became a little emotional, seen wiping away tears, after scoring the first of his three goals in the defending champions’ opener against Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.

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They were tears of relief for being able to do things he loves the most: return to the field and contribute for his team, having overcome “some difficult, complicated days”.

“Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult, complicated days,” Messi said at the mixed zone after Argentina’s 3-0 win.

“I’m grateful to all my teammates because they were there as always, by my side, supporting me and giving me a lot of strength so that could

get through.”

On a par with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup goals (16), after his opening game hat-trick, everything that Messi gains from hereon is a “bonus”

for him. What also excites the 38-year-old is joining countrymate and former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta

in scoring thrice in a World Cup game.

“People have told me that it’s my first hat-trick for the national team (in World Cup), and being able to measure up to Batistuta is very nice. It’s a great source of pride to join him, beyond the fact that what matters is the team,” Messi, who turns 39 next week, said.

The game also marked 20 years of Messi’s World Cup debut. Talking about how he not just stayed relevant for two decades, but also remaining a threat, Messi said: “It’s my way of competing, of always living it that way.

“I tried to prepare myself so I could feel good physically in this World Cup and help the group. This group is very competitive, with extraordinary players. Nobody gives you anything. You have to be very good to be up to the task.”

Rafa inspiration

Tennis great Rafael Nadal, too, has influenced Messi with his relentlessness, champion mindset and dedication.

The documentary on Nadal (Rafa on Netflix) is something Messi and his teammates have been watching.

“We are currently watching the Rafa Nadal series, and I think we’re very similar, in the sense I too always want to give my best. I always want to feel good, and I enjoy it that way,” Messi said.