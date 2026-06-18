'Make Iran Great Again' to department of ‘loss’: Memes poke Trump’s ‘victory’ remark on US-Iran peace agreement

US President Donald Trump has called the interim agreement with Iran to end the war a “major win for the United States” after more than 100 days of conflict. But as the veil of secrecy is gradually lifted from the 14-point memorandum of understanding, a growing chorus of critics has begun portraying the deal as a series of sweeping concessions to Tehran — or, in harsher terms, a “surrender document”.

Trump’s trademark “Make America Great Again” slogan, the rallying cry of the American right, was among the first casualties of the social media meme storm, with critics rebranding it as “Make Iran Great Again”.

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“They spent $75 billion fighting Iran, then another $300 billion rebuilding Iran, just to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that was already open before the war started. USA — the superpower,” one user wrote.

The Trump administration’s recent renaming spree, including changing the department of defence to the department of war, also came under the spotlight. Many users quipped that it should now be renamed the “Department of Loss”.

“Trump's new Iran Deal might just be the final nail in the coffin of US hegemony. It is an entirely self-inflicted wound. But this is what happens when one chooses to govern based on memes and feelings. Yes, MAGA is just as much about feelings and vibes as the Woke Left,” another user posted.

Some users turned to Artificial Intelligence to offer a surreal glimpse into a parallel reality. One widely shared image depicted Trump in a hijab alongside past US presidents, but under a different name — “Aya Follah Sleep Bin Taco”.

To make matters worse for Trump's optics surrounding the deal, the Iranian embassy in Hyderabad joined the online mockery, posting on X: “We call it an 'MoU', but we all know it's really more like just a 'U'.”

The post listed what it called one-sided obligations on Washington, including a permanent end to military operations against Iran and its allies, the lifting of the naval blockade, a reconstruction and development plan worth at least $300 billion, waivers for Iranian oil exports, the release of frozen Iranian assets, endorsement of the agreement through a binding UN Security Council resolution, and a commitment not to impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces in the region.