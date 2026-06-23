Haaland's double fuels Norway's 'Viking row' into the World Cup knockouts

1 9 Norway players perform their traditional Viking rowing celebration with fans after sealing a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a 3-2 win over Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 22, 2026.(All images by Reuters)

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Norway's players sat on the pitch and performed the "rowing" celebration made iconic by their fans during the World Cup after reaching the knockout stage with a nervy 3-2 win over Senegal.

At their first finals since 1998, red-clad Norwegian fans have been doing their Viking row in stadiums, on escalators and even in New York's Times Square, but it has never been more emotional or joyous than after the final whistle on Monday.

2 9 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates with Andreas Schjelderup after Norway secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a 3-2 victory over Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 22, 2026.

Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, whose double helped secure the win, brought the squad together to perform the row in front of the fans but they had to wait for coach Stale Solbakken, who sprinted up the steps in the stand at the final whistle to kiss and hug his wife.

With the squad sitting in rows resembling those of a Viking longboat and Solbakken squeezing into the middle behind Haaland, Odegaard began beating the drum to a joyous climax. TV pictures showed fans back in Trondheim joining in as the celebration brought Norway supporters around the world together, but midfielder Patrick Berg revealed that he did not think the row was going to catch on.

3 9 Norway coach Stale Solbakken, Erling Haaland and their teammates perform the traditional Viking rowing celebration with fans after a 3-2 win over Senegal secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 22, 2026.

"At the start, I think people doubted a little bit - like, is this something that's going to last or just something that's going to die off? But it's been a massive part of our World Cup so far," he told reporters.

"Doing it in New York is a really beautiful moment for us together. They started doing it back home in Oslo before we left for the World Cup, and now I think the whole world is aware of it ... I feel the energy that we create together with (the fans) is really important for us."

4 9 Norway players perform the traditional Viking rowing celebration with their fans after a 3-2 victory over Senegal secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 22, 20

"It was incredibly fun," forward Alexander Sorloth said, beaming with pride after the game. "A lot more fun than I would have thought. When you hear the sound, it's magical."

Asked how far he and the Viking rowing might take him and his team at the World Cup, Sorloth was confident.

5 9 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates after Norway secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a 3-2 victory over Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 22, 2026.

"We'll see, but if we reach our top level, it's a tournament and everything can happen, but if we reach our top level, we can go far," he said.

However, Erling Haaland is not interested in dressing Norway up as World Cup conquerors just yet. After scoring twice for the second successive match as they beat Senegal 3-2 to progress on Monday, the striker's message was simple: enjoy it while it lasts.

6 9 Norway players perform the traditional Viking rowing celebration with their fans after a 3-2 win over Senegal secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 22, 2026.

Haaland's brace took him to four goals in the tournament, level with France forward Kylian Mbappe and one behind Lionel Messi, while Norway joined France on six points at the top of Group I before Friday's meeting to decide first place.

Asked about facing France, Haaland gave a frank response. "I don't care, we are through," he told reporters. "They'll probably beat us and go on and win the whole tournament."

7 9 Norway fans celebrate in Oslo after their team secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a 3-2 victory over Senegal on June 22, 2026.

Asked whether this could become his World Cup, the Manchester City striker said: "Depends on what you mean with that. To qualify for the first time in 28 years and going through the group stage, yes, I would say so.

"To win the World Cup, absolutely not. I think let's be a little realistic here, and let's be happy, every single Norwegian on the planet today."

8 9 Norway fans perform the traditional Viking rowing celebration in Oslo after their team secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a 3-2 victory over Senegal on June 22, 2026.

"I think it is right up there with the biggest nights I have had in my entire life. I have a bit of the same feeling that I had after the (2023) Champions League final (win). It is incredibly huge. I am incredibly proud and all of that.

"I want to achieve things with Norway. I want to qualify for the World Cup, the Euros, and everything there is. Again, it comes back to showing that it is possible, no matter where you come from. The World Cup is without a doubt the biggest stage. It is huge. Completely fantastic."

9 9 Norway fans celebrate their team's World Cup knockout-stage qualification in front of the Royal Palace in Oslo on June 22, 2026, following a 3-2 victory over Senegal.

Norway are second in the group with six points, behind France on goal difference, with the two teams meeting in their final Group I game on Friday.

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