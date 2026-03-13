Federico Valverde takes flight on dream night, Real Madrid reclaim swagger

The match had not even completed the first quarter when Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku made a run down the left. His marker, Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, not known for his defensive prowess, was struggling to keep pace.

Doku cut in; Erling Haaland had already made his run into the box. His low cross was thwarted by a sliding Federico Valverde, the Madrid captain, who was retracting at lightning speed, knowing Alexander-Arnold would find it difficult.

The save set the mood for Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match between Madrid and City at the Bernabeu.

Valverde was in full flight, scoring his maiden hat-trick in the first half itself. The 3-0 scoreline could have been worse for Pep Guardiola’s men if Vinicius Junior had converted the penalty in the second half.

Valverde has the knack of scoring important goals. For example, against the same opponents in the 2024 Champions League last-eight clash, his volley made it 3-3 at the Bernabeu. On Wednesday, he got his first in the 20th minute, the second seven minutes later and the third in the 42nd minute.

Before Wednesday, Valverde had scored just three goals in his 75 appearances in the Champions League. He got those many in front of the delirious home fans.

“Incredible, one dreams of nights like this,” Valverde said. “I really enjoyed myself today (Wednesday); it had been quite some time since I had enjoyed a match this much. I am pleased, I am happy, but above all, I am delighted with the team’s victory,” the Man of the Match beamed.

City and Guardiola, someone Bernabeu loves to hate, could only watch in disbelief. Haaland, Doku, Ruben Dias looked towards the sky each time the Uruguayan got it past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With no Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham or Rodrygo — all out injured — very few gave a chance to Madrid. Valverde and teammates had other ideas though.

“We are Real Madrid and you should never consider us dead,” Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said. True. City were left chasing shadows throughout the match and even though Nico O’Reilly missed two huge chances, Madrid’s domination was never in doubt.

They travel to Manchester for Tuesday’s return leg with a foot in the quarters. For some, Madrid may not have shown the consistency this season — six goals against Monaco was followed by a loss to Benfica in January — but then City do not seem to have the spunk to put it across the 15-time champions.

“Our game was not as bad as this result,” Guardiola said. “I’m not someone to say we are going to turn it round, but we will try.”

The versatile 27-year-old Valverde, who started to thrive in the Madrid shirt during Zinedine Zidane’s second stint as manager, had played in every position whenever his team needed him to.

Right-back, holding midfielder, right half, centre back, you name it and Valverde has played in that position. “He has the ability to adapt to any situation,” Thierry Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo programme.

Valverde’s first came off a typical Madrid-like counter-attack. Thibaut Courtois released Valverde down the right, who controlled the ball delightfully and danced past Donnarumma before slamming it home. The second came soon. Vinicius fed Valverde, who beat the offside trap and drilled home. The third was equally eye-catching. A smart dink by Brahim Diaz and Valverde flicked the ball over the head of City defender Marc Guehi before volleying home.

The European Cup is replete with instances of teams imploding in the second leg after ruling over their rivals in the first. AC Milan against Deportivo (2004), PSG against Barcelona (2017) or Barcelona against Liverpool in 2019.

“At 3-0, it makes it a bit more difficult,” City captain Bernardo Silva did not sound that upbeat.