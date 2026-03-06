FIFA slashes World Cup operating budget by more than $100 million: Report

FIFA has slashed more than $100 million from its operating budget for this summer's World Cup in North America, The Athletic reported.

In its annual report in 2024, FIFA's projected budget for the 2023-26 cycle included $1.12 billion for operational expenses out of a total budget of $3.756 billion. The $1.12 billion included $280 million for technical services, $159 million for event transport, $145 million for safety and security, and $79 million for guest management.

However, four different sources told The Athletic that FIFA's staff at its U.S. headquarters in Miami are feeling strains after learning that cuts to the operating budget -- including areas of safety, logistics, security and accessibility -- had "comfortably exceeded" $100 million.

A FIFA spokesperson issued a statement to The Athletic for Tuesday's story.

"FIFA is constantly reviewing budget efficiencies to ensure costs are controlled, so that as much revenue as possible can be invested in the development of football around the world. This should not surprise anyone, as budget reviews are routinely applied prior to all our tournaments and events," read the statement.

The 48-team World Cup is taking place at 16 venues across the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The U.S. Congress has allocated $625 million from the federal government to help venues with security costs, however those funds have not yet been distributed due to a partial government shutdown that is impacting the Department of Homeland Security.

The FIFA statement addressed concerns about safety and security.

"FIFA will never compromise on the operational success, nor on key aspects such as safety and security, of its biggest tournament, and to suggest otherwise is false and misleading. FIFA is investing considerable resources to ensure an outstanding experience. FIFA will be deploying a total workforce of approximately 5,000 individuals to ensure smooth operations," read the statement.