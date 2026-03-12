AIFF likely to extend Amelia Valverde contract despite India's Asian Cup exit

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is likely to give a contract extension to national women's team head coach Amelia Valverde. The 39-year-old Costa Rican came on board in January and her contract is till March 31.

India lost all their group-stage matches of the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup Down Under, including a 0-11 battering at the hands of Japan in the second match. However, the future of the assistant coaches — Crispin Chettri and Priya PV — is doubtful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subrata Paul, the national team director, technical director Sabir Pasha and technical committee chairman IM Vijayan will take stock of the situation after Valverde submits her report.

"Let Paul, Pasha and Vijayan meet and take a call," AIFF deputy secretary general M. Satyanarayan said on Wednesday. Once a decision is reached, the executive committee will have to ratify it.

Chettri was the coach when India qualified for the final round last July.

The women's team will play a Fifa invitational tournament during the April window in Africa.

The players arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu, who suffered a concussion after colliding with team captain Sweety Devi Nganbam during Tuesday's 1-3 loss to Taiwan, has stayed back and will be reaching India in the next few days.

The AIFF has also decided to engage integrity officer Vivek Dhir to inquire into the kit controversy that came to light a couple of days before the women's team played its first match against Vietnam on March 4.

The AIFF, allegedly, sent ill-fitting kits designed for junior/under-15 teams affecting most of the players, who had to scramble for last-minute, locally sourced kits. The players had also written a letter to the federation about the problem.

"The integrity officer will hold an inquiry about who is to be blamed for the kit controversy — whether the fault was at the manufacturer's end, or the measurements for the team shirts were given incorrectly. Whoever is accountable will be hauled up," Satyanarayan said.

The integrity officer will also probe what prompted the players to write the letter on the eve of such an important tournament.