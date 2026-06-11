In pictures: Brazil graffiti to Argentina flags, Kolkata gears up for Fifa World Cup 2026

Fifa World Cup 2026 starts Thursday in the US, Canada and Mexico and Kolkata is ready.

There will be a new format for this tournament with 16 additional countries participating. The 48 teams have been split into 12 groups of four.

The top two teams in each group, plus the eight third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32. From there, the knockout phase starts: You lose, you go home.

The matches will be played across 16 cities – 11 in the US, two in Canada and three in Mexico. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be held in the US.

World Cup fever is running high in the streets of Kolkata. The city has decked up in colours, flags and banners of its favourite idols playing this season.

1 7 Football fields in Gopalnagar put up hoardings of the reigning champions; Argentina Photos by Soumyajit Dey

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2 7 Streets in Ganguly Bagan have put up fan-favourite team banners and posters

3 7 Graffiti of the Brazilian team at Ganguly Bagan gets finishing touches

4 7 Football fans rush to the Maidan market for jerseys of their favourite teams

5 7 A lane in north Kolkata with various football references, ready for World Cup 2026

6 7 In Fakir Chakraborty Lane, popularly called Fifa Gali, the artworks are ready for the biggest footballing event in the world

7 7 Entire streets have been decorated with Brazilian flags in north Kolkata, near Girish Park

RELATED TOPICS Fifa World Cup 2026