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In pictures: Brazil graffiti to Argentina flags, Kolkata gears up for Fifa World Cup 2026

The biggest event in the football world starts Thursday night, India time, and the city is ready for the kick-off with signature gusto

Mohul Bhattacharya Published 11.06.26, 04:56 PM

Fifa World Cup 2026 starts Thursday in the US, Canada and Mexico and Kolkata is ready. 

There will be a new format for this tournament with 16 additional countries participating. The 48 teams have been split into 12 groups of four. 

The top two teams in each group, plus the eight third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32. From there, the knockout phase starts: You lose, you go home. 

The matches will be played across 16 cities – 11 in the US, two in Canada and three in Mexico. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be held in the US.

World Cup fever is running high in the streets of Kolkata. The city has decked up in colours, flags and banners of its favourite idols playing this season.

Football fields in Gopalnagar put up hoardings of the reigning champions; Argentina
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Football fields in Gopalnagar put up hoardings of the reigning champions; Argentina

Photos by Soumyajit Dey
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Streets in Ganguly Bagan have put up fan-favourite team banners and posters
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Streets in Ganguly Bagan have put up fan-favourite team banners and posters

Graffiti of the Brazilian team at Ganguly Bagan gets finishing touches
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Graffiti of the Brazilian team at Ganguly Bagan gets finishing touches

Football fans rush to the Maidan market for jerseys of their favourite teams
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Football fans rush to the Maidan market for jerseys of their favourite teams

A lane in north Kolkata with various football references, ready for World Cup 2026
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A lane in north Kolkata with various football references, ready for World Cup 2026

In Fakir Chakraborty Lane, popularly called Fifa Gali, the artworks are ready for the biggest footballing event in the world
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In Fakir Chakraborty Lane, popularly called Fifa Gali, the artworks are ready for the biggest footballing event in the world

Entire streets have been decorated with Brazilian flags in north Kolkata, near Girish Park
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Entire streets have been decorated with Brazilian flags in north Kolkata, near Girish Park

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Fifa World Cup 2026
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