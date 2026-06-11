World Cup countdown: US plan to tackle goal drought, Scotland & Haiti eye crucial opener, New York honours Henry

Folarin Balogun chose to represent the United States partly because it offered him a clearer path to the World Cup stage. However, his emergence is particularly significant for a US side that has long struggled to produce elite goal scorers.

The Americans scored only three goals in four matches at the 2022 World Cup and have managed just 28 goals across their last eight World Cup appearances since 1990.

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The Monaco striker arrives in form after scoring 19 goals in Ligue 1 last season.

Born in New York but raised in England, the 24-year-old striker could have played for England or Nigeria before committing to the US in 2023. Now, with the World Cup on home soil, Balogun is expected to play a central role in the Americans' campaign.

“I feel like my individual journey is a bit full circle now, approaching the World Cup,” Balogun said at the US training base in California.

Balogun is part of a forward group that also includes Ricardo Pepi, who scored 19 goals for PSV Eindhoven last season, and Haji Wright, whose 18 goals helped Coventry secure promotion to the Premier League.

“We see this as a fantastic opportunity to play in front of our country,” Pepi said.

The US also boasts attacking talent in Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna, who believes the current squad is deeper and more complete than previous American teams.

Balogun has scored nine goals in 27 appearances for the national team and netted against Paraguay in a friendly last November. US captain Tim Ream described him as “the most annoying” forward to face in training because of his movement, pace and ability to create scoring opportunities.

Scotland, Haiti seek fast start in Group C

Scotland and Haiti meet in Boston on Saturday knowing victory could prove crucial in the race for the knockout stage.

With five-time champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco also in Group C, both teams will view the opener as their best opportunity to collect three points.

Neither side has advanced beyond the first round of a World Cup. Haiti lost all three matches at their only previous appearance in 1974, while Scotland have never progressed from the group stage in eight attempts.

The expanded 48-team tournament and new round-of-32 format have improved qualification prospects, increasing the importance of an opening win.

Scotland arrive in good form after scoring eight goals in warm-up victories over Curacao and Bolivia. Lawrence Shankland scored three times across those matches, while Che Adams struck twice against Bolivia.

“It gives us the chance to get off to a good start,” midfielder Ryan Christie said of the Haiti clash.

Haiti, coached by Sebastien Migne, defeated New Zealand 4-0 in a pre-tournament friendly and have been strengthened by the inclusion of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Wilson Isidor, both of whom have Premier League experience.

The Caribbean side is also expected to enjoy strong support in Boston, home to one of the largest Haitian communities in the United States.

New York honours Henry and Pele before tournament

New York City has temporarily renamed two streets after football legends Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of the World Cup.

Officials unveiled “Thierry Henry Way” near Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, recognising the former France, Arsenal and Barcelona star who later spent five seasons with the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.

“Today, New York City honored one of the greatest to ever play the game,” city council member Virginia Maloney wrote on Instagram.

The city has also renamed an intersection in Queens after Brazilian icon Pele. The commemorative street names will remain in place until Nov. 1.

Toronto stadium earns praise after World Cup makeover

Toronto's World Cup venue has received positive reviews following a $100-million renovation project ahead of the tournament.

The upgrades to BMO Field — known as Toronto Stadium during the World Cup under FIFA naming rules — include 17,000 temporary seats, raising capacity to more than 45,000.

Toronto FC first opened the temporary stands in May for a match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, attracting a record crowd of more than 44,000 spectators.

Organisers say the combination of temporary seating and permanent improvements will leave a lasting legacy while helping the venue meet FIFA requirements for the expanded tournament.