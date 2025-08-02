Diamond Harbour have it easy, cruise past BSF FC to top Group B

Diamond Harbour FC continued their winning run in the 134th Durand Cup with a commanding 8-1 victory over BSF Football Club in a Group B clash here on Friday.

Brazilian striker Clayton Silva starred with four goals (2’, 35’, 71’, 90+3’) while Slovenian forward Luka Majcen netted a brace (7’, 39’). Paul (53’) and Jobby Justin (67’) added to the tally. BSF FC’s lone goal came from Kishori in the 90th minute.

With the emphatic win, Diamond Harbour FC moved to the top of Group B with six points and +7 goal difference from two matches, ahead of the crucial clash against Mohun Bagan on August 9.

The I-League 2 champions needed just two minutes to make their intentions clear, as Clayton Silva opened the scoring with a composed right-footed finish off a Jobby Justin cross.

Luka Majcen doubled the lead five minutes later, smashing in after a scramble by Clayton in the box.

Despite BSF’s attempts to get into the game, they were largely outplayed in midfield and struggled to contain Diamond Harbour’s attacking trio of Silva, Majcen, and Paul.

In Imphal, Indian Navy edged past a more fancied Real Kashmir FC 2-1 in a closely contested Group F encounter of the Durand Cup.

Goals from Vijay Marandi (6th min) and Sreyas V G (70th min) ensured full points for the Navy team, while Franck William Sessegnon’s 64th-minute strike proved to be a consolation for Real Kashmir.

The Sailors struck early in the sixth minute via Roshan Panna