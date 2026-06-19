A dilemma that needs wise dribbling: Portugal coach faces Cristiano Ronaldo riddle

Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s the riddle Portugal coach Roberto Martinez needs to solve as early as possible if the 2016 European Championship winners harbour any hope of playing eight games (three group-stage matches and five knock-out round games, including the final) in the ongoing World Cup.

At 41, Cristiano came to the US for his sixth World Cup, with 143 international goals and a reputation everyone envied.

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One of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano, by sheer dedication and discipline, has metamorphosed from a winger to one of the best goal-poachers ever. But his Wednesday’s performance — it came hours after his eternal rival Lionel Messi announced his arrival at his sixth World Cup with a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria — clearly showed Portugal’s Houdini has become a hindrance now. Or has it been for the last few years?

His no-show during the 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Houston was not the first time that Cristiano has gone AWOL. This is the 10th match in a major tournament in which the Portuguese captain has failed to score.

The last goal? It came against Ghana in Portugal’s first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And how? Off a penalty. In between, the 2024 European Championships also came and went. His biggest show post Portugal’s 2016 Euro triumph — yes, there are a couple of Nations League titles after that — is probably the hat-trick against Spain in a World Cup match in Russia. Since then, hardly anything to write home about. And as fate would have it, his record for being the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick was bettered by none other than Messi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Cristiano, more than once, became an obstacle to teammates. Like, when Francisco Conceicao — the scoreline was 1-1 — played one ball into the six-yard box, an unmarked Bruno Fernandes was licking his lips in anticipation of a push that would hit the bullseye. But Cristiano suddenly came and attempted to score at the near post. It was off the mark. An exasperated Fernandes, on his knees after seeing how his captain ruined the move, could only thump the pitch in disgust.

“Your team needs to score, that does not mean you have to score. Everyone saw the reaction of Bruno,” Thierry Henry did not mince his words on Fox Sports.

That’s how Cristiano is. He gives the impression that every ball that comes to the rival half is meant for him. And the teammates have to make the sacrifice. Well, in his prime, it worked.

Like during his chequered career at Real Madrid. Time and again, Karim Benzema, one of the best strikers of modern-day football, made space for the superstar. Add to that those penalties. And once Cristiano left for Juventus in the summer of 2018, Benzema bloomed, scoring at will.

During the Qatar World Cup, then Portugal coach, Fernando Santos, was unhappy with the captain’s reaction after being substituted in a group-stage match. He dared to bench Cristiano for the knock-out match against Switzerland and Goncalo Ramos, who got the start, scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 romp. In the next match, Portugal went out losing to Morocco and the image of teary-eyed Cristiano walking down the tunnel was beamed worldwide.

His present coach, Roberto Martinez, was defiant about his decision to keep Cristiano for the entire duration against Congo.

“It makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game where you need goals,” Martinez said. “His experience in the penalty area is crucial. Every player has their role on the pitch and when we think about scoring goals, Cristiano must be present.

“It’s a difficult situation for the manager because he has to think about the team. And he is the Portugal manager, not Ronaldo’s. So he has to think about the team first,” 1998 France World Cup winner Patrick Vieira said on the Netflix show The Rest is Football.

Former England striker Gary Lineker sounded a trifle worried during the discussion. “I worry for him a little bit that his legacy will be spoiled because he has been an extraordinarily wonderful footballer for two decades.”

The dilemma Martinez now faces is whether to use his talisman sparingly. Ronaldo is not used to a scenario where he will be warming the bench. Santos learnt it the hard way in Qatar.

“He’s never going to understand it because he’s never been in that situation,” former England international Joe Cole said on the Netflix show.

“Physically? I’m fine,” Cristiano had told reporters last week in Portugal before leaving for the US. “Have you not seen my matches?” It was more of a snap at those who were doubting his talent.

He indeed scored 28 times for his club this season to help Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title. But everyone knows the level of opponents in the league is a considerable step down from Europe.

Martinez has an abundance of talent at his disposal to help Portugal go the distance. He just needs to solve the Cristiano conundrum.

Portugal need Cristiano, but how? That is the million-dollar question. The world will have an idea on June 23 when Martinez’s men take on Uzbekistan.