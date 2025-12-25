City group set to exit Mumbai City FC as club informs AIFF of shareholding restructure plan

Mumbai City FC have informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that they will be restructuring the shareholding pattern of the club as City Football Group (CFG), which had the majority of the shares in the club, is set to leave.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Mumbai film industry’s go-to chartered accountant Bimal Parekh, are the other shareholders.

“There is a change in their shareholders and someone is buying out part of it,” a person in the know of things said on Wednesday.

It has not affected the day-to-day running of the ISL club, though. The players were training under coach Petr Kratky, and a representative attended Wednesday’s AIFF-clubs meeting on Wednesday.

“The restructuring is an internal matter,” an official said.

CFG Limited is a British-based holding company that administers association football clubs. The group is owned by three organisations, of which 81 per cent is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi United Group.

It owns 13 clubs (including Mumbai City) across the world, with Manchester City being its No. 1 team.

Mumbai City came under the CFG umbrella in November 2019, and in the next season (2020-21), they won a double (the League Shield and the ISL Cup). Mumbai City also lifted the ISL Cup in May 2024, defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Football Sports Development Limited-backed ISL failed to break even, even after 11 seasons, and sources said that is one of the major reasons why CFG thought it would be better to give up its shares.

The Master Rights Agreement between FSDL and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ended on December 8, and Indian club football has been in limbo for the past six months. Umpteen meetings and emails between the parent body and the clubs have not yielded any positive outcome.

In 2019, the announcement of CFG coming on board and investing in Indian football was seen as the best thing to happen.

After Mumbai City won the 2020-21 League Shield, beating the then ATK Mohun Bagan and earning a slot in the AFC Champions League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described it as “an incredible achievement”.

That the CFG was having second thoughts about further investment in Mumbai City had been doing the rounds for the past few months.

Last season, Mumbai City lost some of their star players, including Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte to Bagan, and just about managed to earn a playoffs berth.