East Bengal's Odisha game and derby clash in doubt after election date announced

Bengal’s two-phased assembly elections, on April 23 and April 29, and the result date on May 4, have cast doubts over two crucial ISL-12 matches.

East Bengal host Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on April 28, a day before Calcutta and adjoining areas, including Salt Lake, vote.

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And the most important match is the derby clash between East Bengal and their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on May 3 at the same stadium. Bagan are the hosts of the marquee match.

The Salt Lake Stadium falls under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

“It’s more or less confirmed that those matches will not be held as per the fixtures. Now that the dates (election and counting) are announced, the All India Football Federation will have to tweak the fixture,” a source said.

“In all probability, the derby will be played after May 10 since before that it’s difficult to get the green light,” he added. In that case, the derby could be the last match of the truncated league. As per the fixtures announced by the AIFF, the last set of matches is scheduled for May 17.

On that date, Bagan play Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium, and East Bengal take on Inter Kashi, most likely at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

The last time the two rivals played at the Salt Lake Stadium was in the IFA Shield final on October 18, 2025. Bagan had won the match after a penalty shootout.

Jamshedpur FC lose

NorthEast United FC did Bagan a favour when they beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The defeat keeps Bagan at the top of the ISL-12 table with 13 points from five matches. Jamshedpur FC remain in second position with 12 points. A win for Owen Coyel’s men could have taken them to 15 points.

Andy Rodriguez scored a second-half brace for the hosts, while Raphael Messi Bouli netted for Jamshedpur.

Mumbai City FC defeated Inter Kashi 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.