Spain vs Argentina ‘Finalissima’ in Qatar cancelled amid Middle East conflict

The 'Finalissima' match between Spain and Argentina that was scheduled to be held in Qatar later this month has been cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East, UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.

The contest between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina was scheduled for March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

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UEFA said they held discussions with the organising authorities in Qatar and concluded that the match could not take place due to the "current political situation" in the region.

"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar," UEFA said in a statement.

Other alternatives rejected by Argentina

UEFA said they explored other feasible alternatives but they proved to be 'unacceptable' to the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

UEFA first offered to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium.

A second option was to stage the Finalissima over two legs -- at the Bernabeu on March 27 and the second leg in Buenos Aires during an international window before the next Euros and Copa America.

However, the AFA rejected both options. UEFA said Argentina made a counter offer to play the game after the World Cup but Spain had no available dates.