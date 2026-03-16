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regular-article-logo Monday, 16 March 2026

Champions League final ticket price to start from 70 euros, lottery for allocation: UEFA

The pricing structure stands in contrast to major international tournaments such as the World Cup and the European Championship, where ticket prices are typically far higher and have drawn criticism from supporters

Reuters Published 16.03.26, 08:58 PM
UEFA declares ticket price for 2026 Champions League

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Tickets for the men's Champions League final in Budapest will start at 70 euros ($80) with a lottery deciding the allocation for the general public, UEFA said on Monday.

The final will be on May 30 at Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital.

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Fans will also be able to attend the women's Champions League final at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadium on May 23 for as little as 20 euros, with tickets on sale from Monday for all UEFA club competition finals.

The pricing structure stands in contrast to major international tournaments such as the World Cup and the European Championship, where ticket prices are typically far higher and have drawn criticism from supporters.

Applications are open through UEFA’s ticket portal, with sales for the Champions League final closing on March 19.

Tickets will then be allocated through a lottery once the rather than sold through first-come, first-served sales or dynamic pricing models increasingly used at major sporting events.

UEFA said the majority of tickets for the four finals will go to supporters of the participating teams and the general public, with more than 40 percent of capacity for the Champions League final reserved for fans in the two lowest price categories.

Prices for the Europa League final in Istanbul on May 20 start at 40 euros, while the Conference League final in Leipzig on May 27 begins at 25 euros.

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