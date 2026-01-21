AIFF sends new charter, simplifies ISL governing council voting

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has sent a fresh charter of regulations for the ISL to the clubs on Tuesday. This came after most of the clubs flagged their concerns on certain clauses in the charter sent on January 13.

One of the most important changes is the voting mechanism of the governing council. While the previous clause said that “all decisions of the Governing Council shall be taken by a simple majority of the Members, with at least two (2) affirmative votes from AIFF Members”, Tuesday’s charter states: “All decisions of the Governing Council shall be taken by a simple majority of the Members.”

The voting mechanism of the management committee has been changed.

Regarding the redistribution of revenue, the previous charter had “at least two (2) affirmative votes from AIFF Members”.

Now it says “all decisions of the Management Committee shall be taken in accordance with a simple majority of the Members present...

“Any decision that is not resolved by the Management Committee shall be referred to the Governing Council.”