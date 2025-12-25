AIFF floats conference and Swiss format options to ISL clubs for league restart

The All India Football Federation has given two proposals to the ISL clubs on Wednesday.

A meeting was held in New Delhi between AIFF officials — deputy secretary general M Satyanarayanan, Anirban Dutta (IFA secretary), Caetano Fernandes (Goa Football Association president) and Kerala Football Association chief Navas Meeran — and five clubs — Mohun Bagan Super Giant, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

The parent body proposed that the league can be held by dividing 14 teams into two conferences (Eastern and Western), like it is done in Major League Soccer in the US. The Eastern will be played in Calcutta and the Western in Goa.

Another option is having a single-leg home and away format, as in the Swiss-system tournament format.

The Uefa Champions League group stage is based on this format, and it’s also popular in chess tournaments.

The Eastern Conference will comprise Bagan, Emami East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Inter Kashi, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC.

The Western Conference will have Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, SC Delhi, Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC.

The clubs have said they would give their feedback on Friday.

Wednesday’s meeting could have turned bitter after the Bagan representative (attending online) spoke about the clubs’ proposal that was sent last week.

“The person (Bagan official) wanted to see the minutes of the federation’s annual general meeting held on December 20. Interestingly, he himself was present at

the AGM where the clubs’

proposals were unanimously rejected.

“The representatives of the other four clubs, however, were willing to engage in a dialogue and were open to discussing our proposals,” Anirban Dutta, IFA secretary and one of the members of the committee that prepared AIFF’s proposals, told The Telegraph. Bagan sources, however, denied that.

“It’s wrong. Why should we try to play spoilsport? The five clubs listened to their (AIFF) plans, and Bagan, on behalf of all clubs, asked about the financial part.

“Who will bear the expenses and how? We were told that the clubs would have to fund it. We have said we would discuss with the other clubs and let them know on Friday,” a Bagan official, who did not want to come on record since he is not authorised to speak to the media, said.

An ISL club official downplayed it.

“Let’s not jeopardise the process by talking about something which took place behind closed doors. The AIFF and the clubs are serious about pressing the restart button. Let’s hope club football will return in New Year.”

All eyes will be on Friday’s meeting now.