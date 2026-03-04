MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 04 March 2026

Mohun Bagan Super Giant penalised by All India Football Federation for fan ‘misconduct’

They have also ordered that the team’s next Indian Super League (ISL) game against Odisha FC be played in an empty stadium

Our Bureau Published 04.03.26, 11:12 AM
Mohun Bagan’s Robson celebrates after scoring against Mohammedan Sporting during their ISL match at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 28. (ISL on X)

Mohun Bagan’s Robson celebrates after scoring against Mohammedan Sporting during their ISL match at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 28. (ISL on X)

The All India Football Federation’s disciplinary committee has fined Mohun Bagan Super Giant for “spectator misconduct” during their home match against Kerala Blasters on February 14.

They have also ordered that the team’s next Indian Super League (ISL) game against Odisha FC be played in an empty stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club said it has accepted the unspecified financial penalty, while its appeal against the ban on spectators for the March 6 game at the Salt Lake Stadium here has been rejected.

“The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has charged Mohun Bagan Super Giant over alleged spectator misconduct during the match against Chennaiyin FC. While the Club has responsibly accepted the financial penalty, AIFF has gone to the extreme of ordering a FULL stadium closure for our home game against Odisha FC on 6 March 2026,” Mohun Bagan posted on X.

“We are deeply disappointed with the decision to impose a full stadium closure for our home fixture on 6 March 2026.

“While we have accepted the financial penalty in good faith, we believe closing the stadium unfairly punishes thousands of passionate, law-abiding supporters who are the heartbeat of our Club,” it added.

The AIFF said the sanction was handed to Bagan for a repeat offence by their spectators during a probationary period of one year. Bagan were sanctioned during the 2024-25 season with a ‘stadium closure’ due to multiple instances of ‘spectator misconduct’. It was kept in abeyance for a probationary period of one year.

RELATED TOPICS

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Football Match Misconduct All India Football Federation Indian Super League (ISL)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah, set to succeed father as Iran’s Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is seen as a powerful but private figure who has worked largely behind the scenes in his father’s regime, with influence rooted in the networks built by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before the latter was killed in US–Israeli strikes on Iran
US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

US military has enough stockpiled weapons to fight wars forever. Ready to win big

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT