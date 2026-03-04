Mohun Bagan Super Giant penalised by All India Football Federation for fan ‘misconduct’

The All India Football Federation’s disciplinary committee has fined Mohun Bagan Super Giant for “spectator misconduct” during their home match against Kerala Blasters on February 14.

They have also ordered that the team’s next Indian Super League (ISL) game against Odisha FC be played in an empty stadium.

The club said it has accepted the unspecified financial penalty, while its appeal against the ban on spectators for the March 6 game at the Salt Lake Stadium here has been rejected.

“The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has charged Mohun Bagan Super Giant over alleged spectator misconduct during the match against Chennaiyin FC. While the Club has responsibly accepted the financial penalty, AIFF has gone to the extreme of ordering a FULL stadium closure for our home game against Odisha FC on 6 March 2026,” Mohun Bagan posted on X.

“We are deeply disappointed with the decision to impose a full stadium closure for our home fixture on 6 March 2026.

“While we have accepted the financial penalty in good faith, we believe closing the stadium unfairly punishes thousands of passionate, law-abiding supporters who are the heartbeat of our Club,” it added.

The AIFF said the sanction was handed to Bagan for a repeat offence by their spectators during a probationary period of one year. Bagan were sanctioned during the 2024-25 season with a ‘stadium closure’ due to multiple instances of ‘spectator misconduct’. It was kept in abeyance for a probationary period of one year.