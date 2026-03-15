West Indies players return home after being stranded in Kolkata amid West Asia conflict

Members of the West Indies cricket team have returned home after being stranded in India following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with travel plans disrupted by the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

The conflict affected international flight routes and forced the closure of airspace at major transit hubs such as Dubai.

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As a result, players from the West Indies and the South Africa national cricket team were stuck in Kolkata for days after their matches ended. The West Indies had played their final games of the tournament in Kolkata on March 1.

Also Read South Africa and West Indies teams leave India long after T20 World Cup exit

The International Cricket Council said on Thursday that the last batch of players had departed.

In a statement on Saturday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that all players and members of the Team Management Unit (TMU) have now reached their destinations.

"The final group of players and support staff completed their journeys over the past several days and have now safely arrived at their respective destinations," CWI said.

Nine West Indies players had left earlier in the week, while the remaining 16 travelled later on commercial flights. CWI also thanked the ICC, regional cricket boards and other stakeholders who helped coordinate the return of the players and staff.

“We also thank West Indies fans and the wider cricketing community for their concern and well-wishes," he said.

"The well-being and safety of our players and staff remain paramount, and we are grateful that the matter has now been brought to a safe and satisfactory conclusion." The delay had drawn criticism earlier.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy had spoken about the lack of updates from the ICC after a charter flight scheduled to leave Kolkata was cancelled because of logistical issues.