South Africa and West Indies teams leave India long after T20 World Cup exit

The South African team began their departure from the city on Wednesday morning, with the remaining members of the contingent set to leave on Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

The ICC added that the remaining members of the West Indies contingent will also leave in the early hours of Thursday.

“Four South Africa players and five family members have boarded flights and are making their way home, with all 29 remaining members of their contingent scheduled to depart in the next 24 hours.

“Of the West Indies contingent, nine members have departed for the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India in the next 12 hours,” the ICC said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Windies have been stuck for over a week after their T20 World Cup campaign ended with a defeat to India at Eden Gardens on March 1. The Proteas’ journey had ended on March 4 following their semi-final loss to New Zealand.