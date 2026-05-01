Travis Head hails Abhishek Sharma as best spin hitter after SRH win in IPL

Travis Head has the best seat to watch Abhishek Sharma bat. And watching the young Indian opener thrash bowlers from the non-striker’s end, the Australian has come to the conclusion that he hasn’t played with a better “spin-hitting batter” than Abhishek.

Abhishek has been in rousing form in IPL 2026, amassing 425 runs from nine games at an average of 53.12 and an extraordinary strike rate of 209.35. In the last four games, the left-handed batter has two 50-plus scores and a 135 not out.

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On Wednesday, Head and Abhishek shared a 129-run partnership as the Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down a 244-run target against the Mumbai Indians. With

their overall batting group in good touch, the Sunrisers have now won five matches on the trot.

Speaking to JioHotstar after the six-wicket victory over Mumbai, Head, reflecting on his partnership with Abhishek, said: “I know that if spin comes on, I just give him (Abhishek) the strike. I probably haven’t played with a better spin-hitting batter ever. I think he’s one of the best I’ve ever seen in terms of ball-striking against spin.

“I know in the Powerplay, we saw again in this game that teams have started to go off pace against us. So, it’s about getting him on strike and watching him go about his work. He puts teams under immense pressure. It’s a great partnership; we

don’t have to talk too much,” Head said.

The “we don’t have to talk too much” bit was mentioned by Abhishek, too, in his post-match comments.“I always try to get something out of Head, but he is quiet (and does his talking with the bat). The philosophy we have been using is to just see the ball and hit it. We always just congratulate each other on fifties and hundreds, and nothing else. We watch the ball and react.”

On the individual front, Head had a good day with the bat on Wednesday as he struck his first half-century of the season. Head hit eight sixes as he smashed 76 off

just 30 balls.

Speaking on his and his team’s performance, the Aussie left-handed batter said: “It’s nice to contribute. Two wins on the road are obviously really important as well. It’s not often you win five games in a row in the IPL. So, we’re in a good space.

“It’s a hard competition to be in. When it’s your night, it’s your night. You’re not expected to score runs every game and win games every time. If you can win two or three games in this competition by yourself, you go a long way towards getting seven to eight wins and playing in the Playoffs. Abhi (Abhishek) has done that a couple of times, Ishan (Kishan) and (Heinrich) Klaasen have been incredible, and our bowlers have been good.”