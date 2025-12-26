Vaibhav Suryavanshi honoured with 'highest civilian award' in Delhi, misses Vijay Hazare match

At an age when most cricketers are still learning the basics, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already collecting national honours.

The 14-year-old batting prodigy from Bihar was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi on Friday, capping a whirlwind rise fuelled by fearless strokeplay and record-breaking performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India hailed the youngster on social media, calling him an “explosive young batter” while congratulating him on receiving the country’s highest civilian honour for children.

Vaibhav, who arrived in the capital on Wednesday, will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other awardees.

The recognition, however, comes with a short-term sporting sacrifice. Vaibhav will miss the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to his presence at the national ceremony. This marks a rare interruption in a season that has already altered the trajectory of his young career.

He had turned heads earlier this month with 190 off just 84 balls for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh. The innings instantly put him on the national radar and underlined his reputation as one of the most exciting batting prospects in Indian cricket.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recognises children aged between five and 18 for exceptional achievements in fields including sports, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, and art and culture.