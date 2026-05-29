Spectacular bat swing powers ‘six machine’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026

Be it Jasprit Bumrah or Pat Cummins, none has escaped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fury in this season of the IPL.

Thirtyone of Sooryavanshi’s 97 runs came off Cummins’ bowling in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Nothing worked for the Australia captain, his yorkers were dug out and his express pace was dismissed with disdain.

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“Yeah, he played pretty well. (You) don’t feel like you have too many options,” Cummins said after the match. “Obviously, it’s a really good pitch, but the margins are so small you know. You miss your yorker by a little bit (and) he doesn’t tend to miss them... fair play.”

Even Sachin Tendulkar was left in awe of Sooryavanshi’s explosive batting.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!” Sachin wrote on X.

The youngster responded to Sachin’s praise as a “matter of pride”.

Chris Gayle has already termed the teen the “new Six machine”.

His 97 off 29 balls has renewed calls for inclusion in the India senior team. Sunil Gavaskar thinks he should be included. “Vaibhav Suryavanshi is definitely ready for international cricket and I am expecting that he will be selected in the T20I team to England this summer,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“If you don’t select him even after this phenomenal performance then when will you do it? Don’t look at his age... he is fearless.”

Ravichandran Ashwin doesn’t want to play the age card. “I don’t want to play that 15-year-old age card, but tell me, how many matches would he have played at this age to bat with such mental maturity? He hit an uppercut for a six today (Wednesday).

“He was getting the top edge while trying to hit the same ball in the front at the beginning of the season. What can I say when a 15-year-old can make such changes in the middle of the season?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.