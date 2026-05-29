BCCI bans smart sunglasses in IPL players' area over anti-corruption concerns, warns of action in case of violation

The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) has banned players and match officials from carrying or using smart sunglasses inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) during the ongoing IPL, citing concerns over their communication and recording capabilities.

In an advisory issued to IPL franchises, the Board said some companies were marketing smart sunglasses to players and support staff, prompting concerns over potential misuse inside restricted zones.

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"Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks," the Board said.

"Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'.

"It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)," it added.

Under IPL anti-corruption rules, players are not allowed to use communication devices inside designated PMOAs. Earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals' Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and issued a warning after he was caught on camera using a phone in the team dugout during a match.

In the latest directive, the BCCI instructed players and support staff to deposit smart sunglasses along with mobile phones and smartwatches before entering the PMOA on match days.

"All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days," the Board said.

"Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026," it added.

The IPL this season has witnessed multiple code of conduct violations, following which the BCCI earlier tightened security protocols, including restrictions on late-night outings by players without prior permission from the security team.

The Board has also barred guests from staying in hotel rooms allotted to players and support staff, citing security concerns and fears of honey-trapping.