Todd Murphy eyes Ashes finale role at SCG as spinner friendly pitch boosts chances

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy is hoping to play a role in the final Ashes Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a venue that has historically supported spinners.

While England have resisted the temptation of playing their frontline spinner, Shoaib Bashir, in the four Tests so far, Nathan Lyon too has had only a limited role to play. However, with Lyon out injured, Murphy has reasons to believe that he will have a big role to play in a home Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think going into the series there was ever that planning or idea that spin wouldn’t play a role,” Murphy said on Thursday. “I think it’s sort of just been how it’s eventuated. I think it’ll evolve from year to year. Next year it could be completely different.”

Murphy has picked 22 wickets in seven Tests so far, all of which have come away from home.

“(When I made my debut) I probably understood it was never going to be linear for me. I was never going to keep my place in the team when Nathan came back and I was always going to have to go back through Shield cricket and keep developing.

“At that stage I was only 23, so I still felt like I had a long way to go... I still feel like I’m trying to discover that as well and continuing to get better.”

Murphy is prepared to be a target for England.

“I’d say it’s a guarantee that if I play they will be attacking against me,” said Murphy. “That’s how they’ve been playing, it’s been positive cricket. It will be no different if I’m playing and bowling.

“You always have a chance when guys are coming

after you — it does bring you into the game a little bit more. If that presents out there,

no issues.”