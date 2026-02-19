Shivam Dube fifty and Varun spell guide India past Netherlands in T20 World Cup

The top order’s struggle has been anything but new for India in this T20 World Cup.

In the previous games against Namibia and Pakistan, Ishan Kishan’s strokeplay went a long way to ease matters. On Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shivam Dube rose to the occasion and bailed his team out of a precarious position, smashing a 31-ball 66 and forging a 76-run stand with Hardik Pandya that propelled the defending champions to 193/6 after they opted to bat first.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Netherlands, 194 was always going to be tough and as expected, all that they could manage were 176/7, as

India won the contest by 17 runs to maintain their winning momentum.

On a black-soil track that had some assistance for the spinners, Varun Chakravarthy was again the pick of the Indian bowlers. Getting three overs to bowl this time, the spinner executed his googly and under-cutter to good effect to finish with 3/14.

Even strong teams find it tough to tackle Varun, so one can only understand the ordeal the Dutchmen went through. He could have had another wicket at least on completing his spell.

This game for India was more about fine-tuning going into the Super Eight stage. One may feel India’s actual test begins against South Africa here on Sunday and that their batting continues to be anything but perfect. Dube’s innings should be counted as another positive before the tougher assignments ahead.

India weren’t in an ideal position when the all-rounder took the crease.

Tilak Varma, looking for a meaningful contribution following the early dismissals of openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan, departed just as he was set. And just as Dube had teed off, India lost skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

On other occasions, Hardik usually goes out to bat at No.5, or Axar Patel, keeping the left-hand, right-hand combination at the crease. With Axar rested (replaced by Washington Sundar), it was Dube who got the promotion at No.5 and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Patient early in his innings, Dube dispatched out of the ground anything in his arc, be it facing the spinners or the quicks. What also stood out was some of his off drives, which shows he’s gradually shedding the tag of a one-dimensional stroke-maker.

What’s even more important is Dube’s growth in maturity, something this innings underlined. For sure it bodes well for India as the tournament progresses.

As for Abhishek’s lack of runs, India don’t wish to “over-analyse” it. This time castled by Aryan Dutt for yet another duck as he tried to hoick over the leg-side, Abhishek suffered the ignominy of being the fourth cricketer to be dismissed thrice in a row for nought in the T20 World Cup. He is though the first to be dismissed thrice on the trot in the opening over of a Cup game.