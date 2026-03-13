Ramandeep’s IPL wish list; KKR all-rounder to work with coaches Shane Watson and Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders hard-hitting all-rounder Ramandeep Singh is excited at the prospect of working with assistant coach Shane Watson and power coach Andre Russell in IPL 2026.

“Having them in the dugout is a blessing. I want to make the most of it and absorb as much as I can from them. I also hope I can emulate their success in the crucial, match-defining moments for the team.” he said during a training camp in Mumbai.

As part of his pre-season preparations, the 28-year-old is trying to tailor his game to the demands of each surface and scenario he expects to encounter.

“My approach for this year is very situation-oriented. I am working on my understanding of potential scenarios every time I step in to bat, I am also trying to understand how the pitch is evolving and playing the right shots accordingly,” he said.

“If given the opportunity, I want to deliver as a bowler too, because I believe I have the capability to be an all-rounder. I am going to give my best on the field, and I am hopeful the results will follow,” he added.

Since joining the Knight Riders in 2024, Ramandeep has made 172 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 167.9, with six wickets to his name. More recently, Ramandeep lit up the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 209 runs at a strike-rate of 195 and nine wickets across 10 matches, and he looks primed for his best IPL season yet.

The right-handed batter has a reputation of being one of the most reliable finishers for KKR. “This is something I have been working on over the past year. I want to play to the situation, not just entertain. My goal is to be a match-winner, and for that, it does not matter what people are saying on social media or elsewhere. My only focus is on improving my skills every day.”

Ramadeep had a below average IPL last season with 47 runs in seven innings. He, however, played a significant role during their title-winning campaign in 2024 when he scored 125 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 201.61.

The all-rounder will be hoping to turn things around this time and will have to perform the additional responsibility of a big-hitter in the absence of former teammate Russell in the playing XI.