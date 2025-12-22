MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube set to turn out for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The premier domestic 50-over competition will begin on January 24 with group stages to be held across four venues in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 22.12.25, 11:00 PM
Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav PTI

Mumbai will have some of its biggest names back in domestic colours as Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are set to play the last two group-stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is also expected to join the squad on December 29, subject to his recovery.

The premier domestic 50-over tournament will begin on January 24, with the group stage spread across four centres — Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Also Read

India T20I captain Suryakumar and all-rounder Dube are confirmed to be available for Mumbai’s final two league fixtures, against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and Punjab on January 8.

Jaiswal, who is recovering from a bout of gastritis, can link up with the team on December 29 and will be available for the rest of the group-stage matches.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has already joined the Mumbai camp, arriving in Jaipur on Monday.

The return of senior internationals follows the BCCI’s directive asking centrally contracted players to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the completion of India’s home series against South Africa.

Indian players are currently on a three-week break after sealing a 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa. Their next national assignment is a home limited-overs series against New Zealand.

India will play a three-match ODI series from January 11 to 18, followed by five T20Is scheduled between January 21 and 31.

