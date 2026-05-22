Sunrisers face uphill task on NRR front as RCB eye top-two finish

Playoffs berths confir­med, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challe­ngers Bengaluru lock horns on Friday with a different target — a finish in the top two, which comes with the bonus of an extra shot at the final.

As things stand, RCB are almost certain of being among the top two teams at the end of the league stage. They sit atop the standings with 18 points and a strong net-run rate of +1.065. Barring a disastrous defeat, it’s unlikely that they would miss out on a top-two finish even if they lose on Friday. So the desperation will be more on the Sunrisers, the home side.

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How tall is the task for the Sunrisers? It’s a mountain they need to climb. For example, if they bat first and score 200, they would need to win by 87 runs to have a net-run rate that would give them a place in the top two.

The Sunrisers will seek confidence from the fact that they have had a good home record this season. With four wins from six matches, they have utilised the Hyderabad conditions well.

The onus will mostly be on their batters, irrespective of whether they bat first or second. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen command respect from bowlers.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who had missed the last game, is fit for Friday’s match.