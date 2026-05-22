Swaraj for some, not for others? Ladakh seeks Sixth Schedule status safeguards

How sad — and how ironic — that the ministry of home affairs argues today that Ladakh needs more districts rather than a legislature or constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

The claim is that Ladakh’s sparse population, strategic sensitivity and financial dependence on the Centre make representative government unnecessary, and that administrative decentralisation through additional districts is the more practical solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This argument fundamentally misunderstands democracy itself. Not too long ago, the British Empire argued that Indians lacked the maturity and institutional capacity for self-rule — that we were too poor, too divided and too incapable to govern ourselves.

It was against precisely such paternalism that Sri Aurobindo articulated the ideal of Purna Swaraj — complete self-governance — not merely as an administrative arrangement, but as a civilisational necessity rooted in dignity and national selfhood.

History proved the British wrong. And yet, after nearly 80 years of independence, the argument that Ladakh should remain content with districts instead of a legislature revives that same colonial logic, now clothed in the language of nationalism.

Must Ladakhis once again prove that they are sufficiently populous, profitable or convenient to deserve a meaningful democratic voice?

The recent creation of five additional districts in Ladakh — Nubra, Changthang, Sham, Zanskar and Drass — may improve governance across nearly 59,000 square kilometres of difficult Himalayan terrain. Villages separated by mountain passes and harsh winters certainly require closer administrative access. But districts cannot legislate on:

Land protection

Demographic safeguards

Ecological preservation

Cultural autonomy

Employment priorities

Renewable-energy negotiations

Education policy

The long-term developmental vision of the region.

Districts are instruments of administration. Legislatures are instruments of representation. A district magistrate implements policy; a legislature allows people to shape policy.

Administrative convenience, however useful, cannot substitute for democratic agency. What makes the present discourse even more troubling is that the Government of India

itself repeatedly promised constitutional safeguards to Ladakh.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of the Union Territory in 2019, assurances regarding Sixth Schedule protections were publicly articulated by the BJP and reflected in election manifestoes in 2019 and 2020. Yet once elections were won, those commitments quietly receded into ambiguity.

What of the objections themselves? Take the first one — that Ladakh is too strategic a border to be trusted with self-government. Arunachal Pradesh shares one of India’s most sensitive borders with China.

It is geographically vast, sparsely populated, strategically critical and financially dependent on the Centre. Yet when Arunachal Pradesh was granted full statehood in 1987, its frontier location was not treated as a reason to deny representative government.

India understood that border populations are strongest when they feel politically enfranchised, constitutionally respected and fully integrated into the Union. If strategic sensitivity justified empowerment in one Himalayan frontier, by what logic does it justify democratic minimalism in another?

The same principle guided state formation across much of the Northeast. Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim all became states despite tiny populations and heavy dependence on central transfers. India did not tell them they were too small or too poor for democracy. It understood that frontiers are integrated not through subsidy and

bureaucracy alone, but through belonging.

The fiscal objection is perhaps the weakest of all. Ladakh, we are told, cannot generate enough revenue to sustain itself. But since when has fiscal solvency become the condition for democratic rights in India? India’s federal structure is built on redistribution.

Even large states such as Uttar Pradesh depend heavily on central devolution, grants and centrally sponsored schemes. Several northeastern states derive between 70 and 90 per cent of their expenditure from central assistance because geography and strategic realities limit conventional revenue generation.

Democracy in India has never been a reward for profitability. And the same establishment that calls Ladakh economically insignificant is simultaneously planning some of India’s largest renewable-energy projects on its land.

The Pang region of Changthang alone is expected to host nearly 13 GW of renewable capacity with investments estimated at around ₹50,000 crore and a potential annual revenue of ₹7,000 crore. This is not the arithmetic of an insignificant region but of a region central to India’s energy future.

The real question, therefore, is simple: who negotiates the terms of this transformation? Who decides land rights, grazing rights, ecological limits, cultural continuity, local employment and inter-generational sustainability? A district officer cannot. That is the work of accountable political institutions answerable to the people themselves.

India’s greatness has never lain in administrative tidiness alone. It has lain in the constitutional imagination to hold extraordinary diversity within one Union without flattening it. Ladakh is not asking to belong to India less. It is asking to belong more fully — not merely as a territory administered from afar, but as a people entrusted to shape their own future.

Sri Aurobindo wrote that freedom is “the necessary atmosphere for the soul of a nation to grow”. The soul of this nation has always been at its edges that defended it through cold and hardship and sacrifice.

The voice rising from Ladakh today is not a demand for privilege. It is a quiet appeal to be trusted with itself. And the strength of a republic is measured not by how tightly it controls its frontiers, but by how deeply even its farthest mountains feel that they belong.