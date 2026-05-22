KKR CEO Venky Mysore acknowledges impact of Mustafizur Rahman’s absence

Kolkata Knight Riders have missed the services of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in this IPL season, KKR CEO Venky Mysore has acknowledged.

The franchise had roped in the quick for ₹9.2 crore, shortly before the BCCI instructed KKR to release him, which in turn led to Bangladesh refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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“We came away from the auction feeling really good about the team. But we lost four starters to our XI.

“Obviously, Mustafizur for different reasons... (Matheesha) Pathirana was injured in the World Cup, Harshit Rana was injured before the World Cup, while Akash Deep was injured in the NCA (BCCI Centre of Excellence), and we also had a situation where Cameron Green was coming off of an injury.

“When you have that type of a setback, you’re sort of hitting the reset button,” Mysore said at Knight Golf at the Tollygunge Club on Thursday.