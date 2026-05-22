MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

KKR CEO Venky Mysore acknowledges impact of Mustafizur Rahman’s absence

The franchise had roped in the quick for Rs 9.2 crore, shortly before the BCCI instructed KKR to release him, which in turn led to Bangladesh refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup earlier this year

Our Bureau Published 22.05.26, 10:32 AM
KKR Mustafizur Rahman absence

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman File image

Kolkata Knight Riders have missed the services of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in this IPL season, KKR CEO Venky Mysore has acknowledged.

The franchise had roped in the quick for 9.2 crore, shortly before the BCCI instructed KKR to release him, which in turn led to Bangladesh refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came away from the auction feeling really good about the team. But we lost four starters to our XI.

“Obviously, Mustafizur for different reasons... (Matheesha) Pathirana was injured in the World Cup, Harshit Rana was injured before the World Cup, while Akash Deep was injured in the NCA (BCCI Centre of Excellence), and we also had a situation where Cameron Green was coming off of an injury.

“When you have that type of a setback, you’re sort of hitting the reset button,” Mysore said at Knight Golf at the Tollygunge Club on Thursday.

RELATED TOPICS

Mustafizur Rahman Indian Premier League (IPL)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s job market feels heat from Iran war and trade disruptions

For decades, jobs in the Middle East and global demand for labour-intensive sectors like footwear and garments provided stable and often lucrative incomes to many Indians
Sergio Gor
Quote left Quote right

We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this (India-US) trade deal could be finalised

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT