Gujarat Titans secure top-two spot after dominant 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans, it seems, have saved their best for the last. With an absolutely authoritative performance in Ahmedabad on Thursday, they not only beat Chennai Super Kings by a huge 89 runs, but also ensured a top-two finish in the league stage.

Their victory margin took their net-run rate to 0.695. Top-ranked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1.065) and No. 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (0.350) play each other on Friday and one between these two will end up with a net-run rate lesser than that of Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

It means the Titans have booked their place in Qualifier 1, which will be played in Dharamsala on Tuesday. If they lose that match, they get another shot in Qualifier 2.

The architects of the Titans’ big win on Thursday were their top three batters and their best three bowlers. While captain Shubman Gill (64 off 37 balls), his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan (84 off 53 balls) and No. 3 Jos Buttler (57 not out off 27 balls) helped them post 229/4 after being asked to bat, pacers Mohammed Siraj (3/26), Kagiso Rabada (3/32) and spinner Rashid Khan (3/18) stopped Chennai’s chase on 140 in just 13.4 overs.

Shivam Dube tried to play a late hand with an innings of 47 off 17 balls, but it was too little too late.

Gill promised no let-up in intensity in the playoffs. “Happy to go in with the momentum we have. Need to maintain intent and impact in the playoffs,” the skipper said.