US used nearly half of THAAD interceptor stockpile to defend Israel during Iran conflict: Report

The United States used nearly half of its stockpile of advanced THAAD missile-defence interceptors during the conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a report by The Washington Post, highlighting the scale of Washington’s military support to its ally in West Asia.

Citing US officials, the report said the US launched more than 200 Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors in defence of Israel, in addition to over 100 Standard Missile-3 and Standard Missile-6 interceptors fired from naval vessels deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.

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By comparison, Israel fired fewer than 100 Arrow interceptors and about 90 David’s Sling interceptors, some of which were used against less sophisticated projectiles launched by Iran-backed groups in Yemen and Lebanon, the report said.

The US and Israel began military operations against Iran on February 28, targeting military, naval and air force facilities. The strikes also killed several senior Iranian leaders, including supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The conflict, which also involved Iranian attacks on US allies in West Asia, was paused after a ceasefire came into effect on April 8. Since then, Washington and Tehran have been engaged in talks aimed at ending decades of hostility.

“In total, the US shot around 120 more interceptors and engaged twice as many Iranian missiles,” said a US administration official.

The Washington Post reported that if hostilities resume, the US military may have to deploy an even larger number of interceptors because Israel has temporarily taken some missile-defence batteries offline for maintenance.

“The imbalance will likely be exacerbated if fighting restarts,” the official said.

Responding to the report, the Pentagon defended the allocation of military resources between the two allies.

“Ballistic missile interceptors are just one tool in a vast network of systems and capabilities that comprise a layered and integrated air defence network,” Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, told the Post.

“Both Israel and the United States carried the defensive burden equitably during Operation Epic Fury, which saw both countries employ fighter aircraft, counter-UAS systems, and various other advanced air and missile defence capabilities with maximal effectiveness,” Parnell said.

The Israeli government also backed the joint military strategy.

“Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury were coordinated at the highest and closest levels, to the benefit of both countries and their allies,” the Israeli Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

“The US has no other partner with the military willingness, readiness, shared interests, and capabilities of Israel.”