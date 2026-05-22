Jadavpur University curbs feeding of campus animals, resolution cites dog-bite cases

Jadavpur University has barred feeding dogs and cats anywhere on the campus except designated spaces following “multiple dog-bite” incidents.

The university has also barred sheltering pets/animals in staff quarters.

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The animal welfare committee of JU adopted the resolutions in a meeting on Monday.

The resolutions say no one shall be allowed to feed dogs and cats within Jadavpur University (main campus, National Instruments Limited campus, and Salt Lake campus), “particularly in crowded areas” like canteens and student hostels.

Areas in front of and near university gates, entry and exit pathways to hostels, academic and administrative buildings, and places on or near the main roads on the campus are also no-feeding zones.

The resolutions drafted by an eight-member committee say that certain residential quarters were being used to shelter stray dogs “in a manner inconsistent with the usual norms of common residential areas in public institutions”.

So, the committee resolved that teaching and non-teaching staff quarters “shall not be used solely and/or partly for sheltering animals/pets”.

“No person shall have the right to occupy a residential quarter and use or maintain it as a kennel or shelter for any other kinds of animals,” says the resolution.

The committee said it has come to their attention that a professor to whom a quarter was allotted does not stay there, and it was used solely to shelter dogs, “violating all protocols of animal welfare”.

The quarter will be restored for residential use and be allotted to a teacher actually in need of accommodation, the university said.

Diganta Saha, a professor of computer science and engineering who is the chairman of the animal welfare committee, said they had to take the steps following “multiple dog bites”.

“Dogs from outside the campus are also entering and biting campus residents. They are biting the dogs that stay on the campus as well. So we had to take steps. We suspect the dogs are entering the campus from outside because at JU, dogs are fed indiscriminately, wherever one can.”

The committee has also suggested steps to prevent the entry of dogs from outside the campus, like putting up nets at the gates.

The committee’s chairman said that even the Supreme Court had recently ordered measures to curb dog-bite cases.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed authorities across the country to take measures like euthanising “rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous or aggressive dogs”, to reduce the threat posed to “human life and safety”.

The court passed a slew of directions after noting the rising cases of dog bites and rabies-related deaths in the country, with states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka registering a record two-lakh-plus cases in the first quarter of 2026.

The JU committee has also suggested putting up banners across the campus that say “feeding animals is strictly prohibited in these areas”, “academic institutional premises are not public streets”, and “institutional premises should be kept free of stray dogs for safety reasons”.

The committee also resolved that all dogs on the campus should be captured, vaccinated and sterilised.

Former Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Abhijit Chakrabarti, who is known to be a dog lover, protested the committee’s resolution.

“The committee is simply trying to throw out all the dogs from the campus with some brute measures. Dogs are an integral part of the campus. While caution is required to prevent dog bites, JU authorities seem to have declared war on dogs. JU students should protest this,” he told Metro on Thursday.

Chakrabarti, who headed the university from November 2013 to January 2015, had taken several steps for the care of dogs on the campus.