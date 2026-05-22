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regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

India-US trade deal may be sealed soon, says US Ambassador Sergio Gor

The envoy said the trade deal will strengthen supply chains and drive sustained inclusive growth besides encouraging new investments

PTI Published 22.05.26, 10:19 AM
Sergio Gor

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor PTI

The United States is optimistic about concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement with India in the coming months, with both sides aiming to expand market access, reduce trade barriers and strengthen economic ties, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce, Gor said the proposed trade pact would provide greater certainty to businesses while boosting investments, supply chains and long-term inclusive growth.

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"We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides," he said.

The ambassador said President Donald Trump is focused on promoting bilateral trade in a manner that creates more opportunities for American businesses and workers.

Referring to India’s free trade agreement negotiations with the European Union, Gor noted that the process took nearly 19 years to conclude. However, he expressed confidence that the India-US trade agreement could be completed much faster.

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"We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this (India-US) trade deal could be finalised," he said.

Highlighting the complementary strengths of both economies, Gor said India’s growing manufacturing base, digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystem and skilled workforce align well with American leadership in technology, advanced research, entrepreneurship and investments.

He also pointed to the shared goal of achieving USD 500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 as a sign of deepening economic engagement between the two countries.

"We stand at a remarkable moment. Over the last two decades, bilateral trade has grown from about USD 20 billion to over USD 220 billion in goods and services, an eleven-fold increase that reflects deep trust and strengthened economic integration," he said.

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We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this (India-US) trade deal could be finalised

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